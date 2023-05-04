Cody Smith knew the late Terry Newby for some 30 years. The last time he could remember Newby yelling at anyone was, well, never.

Neither could his father, Bryn Smith, a former major league pitcher who has been, as Newby was and Cody Smith is, a baseball fixture on the Central Coast for decades. Bryn Smith also knew Newby for decades.

"He was my 13-year-old Babe Ruth coach," Cody Smith said of Newby. "My dad and I talked quite a bit about him after he passed.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you