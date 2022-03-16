The Santa Ynez boys tennis team entered the week ranked seventh in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll this week.
Santa Ynez moved to 8-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over a good Orcutt Academy team Monday in Santa Maria. The Pirates were set to play at San Marcos on Tuesday in their next Channel League match.
Coach Nate Thompson said the win over Orcutt Academy came after a "challenging match and several of our singles players had to fight for every point."
Thompson said Luke Lockhart "really stood out" at the No. 4 singles spot for the Pirates, winning 6-0 and 6-2.
"He constructed his points well and attacked the corners with pace," Thompson said of Lockhart. "Micah Thompson also was solid at No. 6 singles winning 6-0, 6-0."
Jacob Merrill and Noah Thompson each won singles points for the Pirates in the match played at Hancock College.
Ethan Guillemin won his set 6-4, 6-0.
In doubles, Noah Thompson and Jacob Merrill won 8-6, Lockhart and Guillemin won 8-0 and Marc Westall and Luc Colin won 8-2.
The Pirates scored three wins last week, beating Lompoc (March 8), Santa Barbara (March 10) and Villanova Prep (March 11).
The Pirates beat Santa Barbara 12-6 at Santa Barbara.
"This was a big match for us, as only the top three teams in the Channel League qualify for the playoffs," coach Thompson said. "Every year that we have been in the Channel League, only San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara have made the playoffs. So, this was a big first step for us in achieving one of our goals for the season."
Thompson said it was also the first time Santa Ynez ever beat Santa Barbara in tennis.
"Our doubles carried us and our No. 1 doubles team of Luke Lockhart and Charlie Hoose came up massive," Thompson said of the win over SBHS. "They won all three of their sets with scores of 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 and their final set was the match-clinching win."
The doubles teams of Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad and Micah Thompson and Marc Westall each secured two set wins for the Pirates. In singles Noah Thompson and Micah Thomas won two sets each.
Softball
Pirates beat Dons 14-6
Santa Ynez outlasted Santa Barbara earning a 14-6 victory on March 10. Coach Taulbee McGinnis said senior Riley Vannasap pitched "an outstanding game for us."
Vannasap threw a complete game while striking out eight and allowing four walks.
"She controlled the game and did exactly what we asked of her," said McGinnis.
The bats came alive for Santa Ynez, which tallied 17 hits against the Dons. Vannasap went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Cierra Cloud was perfect at the plate, with a triple, double, single, walk and two RBIs.
Giszelle Hrehor went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double as she drove in 5 runs. Lily Martinez went 3-for-4, with three singles and a RBI. Kylee Johnson hit a pair of doubles and added two RBIs and two stolen bases. Sydney Gills had two hits, a triple and double, with two RBIs. Georgia Jensen had two stolen bases.
Baseball
Santa Barbara 7, Santa Ynez 6
It wasn't a perfect week for the Pirates against the Dons as Santa Barbara edged Santa Ynez as Santa Barbara scored three times in the bottom of the seventh.
Santa Ynez pitcher Jackson Cloud overcame a rough start to pitch into the seventh, allowing three hits while striking out seven. He also went 2-for-3 and scored a run at the plate.
Seth Ruiz had a two-run double for the Pirates.
Seraphs sweep Ear Wigs
St. Bonaventure beat Dunn twice last week in Tri Valley League games, winning 19-13 on March 10.
Dunn collected 16 hits and the Seraphs had 15.
Dunn had two two-run home runs, one from Makani Nabarro and the other from Nolan Waters.
The Seraphs hit five home runs.
Nabarro and Waters both went 4-for-4 at the plate as senior Aidan Waters went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Freshman Theodore Anderson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and also made his debut on the mound. He came in in the third inning with runners on second and third and struck out the batter to end the rally.
Senior Jonny Johnson was Dunn's starting pitcher as sophomore CJ Hollister followed Anderson and senior Hunter Fry was Dunn's final pitcher.
The Earwigs entered the week 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Tri Valley League play.
Next week Dunn has two league games against Bishop Diego (home on Tuesday and away on Friday). The Earwigs also host Valley Christian Academy on Thursday and travel to Ventura Foothill Tech on Saturday.