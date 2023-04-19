Atascadero had a big day at the Ocean League Boys Tennis Tournament Preliminaries at Pioneer Valley High School Wednesday.

Conner Merzon upset top seed Arturo Sio of Nipomo 6-3, 7-5, and two more Greyhounds, Maddox Pyle and No. 2 seed Blake Knudson, made it into the singles semifinals, which were slated to start at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pioneer Valley at press time.

Pyle was to play Merzon in one singles semifinal. Knudson was to face Will Meyer of Nipomo in the other.

