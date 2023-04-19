Atascadero had a big day at the Ocean League Boys Tennis Tournament Preliminaries at Pioneer Valley High School Wednesday.
Conner Merzon upset top seed Arturo Sio of Nipomo 6-3, 7-5, and two more Greyhounds, Maddox Pyle and No. 2 seed Blake Knudson, made it into the singles semifinals, which were slated to start at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pioneer Valley at press time.
Pyle was to play Merzon in one singles semifinal. Knudson was to face Will Meyer of Nipomo in the other.
Oswaldo Perez and Omar Torres of league champion and tournament host Pioneer Valley made it into the doubles semifinals. They were set to go against a Templeton team in one semifinal, and Matt Gordon and Tim Edwards of Cabrillo were slated to face another Templeton tandem in the other.
All semifinalists are guaranteed a spot in the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Tournament. The top six singles players and doubles teams from the Ocean League, along with their counterparts from the Mountain League, will qualify for the CCAA tourney which will take place at San Luis Obispo High School.