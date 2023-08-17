The Righetti Hall of Fame Committee will induct 10 new members into the RHS Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of Righetti's football season opener, Friday night at Righetti's Warrior Stadium against Bakersfield.
The tradition will be revived for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused school closures nationwide in the spring of 2020. Kickoff time for the game Friday night is slated for 7 p.m.
The 10 new inductees are Trevor Hutton, Chrissy Ridenour, Kenna Wolter, Dutch Van Patten, Randy Hunter, Gamiel Rivers, Andy DeGeus, John Thomas, Andrew Domingues and Shannon Ward.
Hutton was a two-time All-CIF Southern Section football selection and was the captain of a CIF semifinal Righetti football team. He earned All-State honors at Hancock College and played for Utah State, and the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.
Ridenour earned All-CIF and All-League honors in volleyball, and was an All-League basketball player. She later played basketball for San Francisco State and earned NCAA All-American honors there.
Wolter was an All-CIF selection in the long and triple jumps in track and field during her time at Righetti. She was also an All-League cross country runner twice and was a three-year varsity starter in soccer. Wolter went on to win five conference championships and notch second place in the National Open triple jump at South Dakota State, where she qualified twice for the NCAA nationals.
Van Patten's Righetti wrestling teams racked up 12 league titles, two CIF Southern Section divisional crowns and six sectional runner-up finishes during his 20 years as Righetti's wrestling coach. Van Patten has served as a California national team coach and as a coach in the Righetti football program for 10 years. He has served as an assistant athletic director for 15 years.
Hunter earned All-CIF and All-State honors in basketball. He was a two-time league MVP before going on to play for Humboldt State where he earned NCAA All-American honors.
Rivers was an All-CIF football player and a league champion in wrestling before going on to earn All-State honors in football at Hancock College. Rivers later played football for the University of Utah.
DeGeus was an All-CIF water polo player before going on to become an All-American at UCLA. DeGeus was a member of the national championship UCLA water polo squad. He played on the USA national team. DeGeus was a league champion in wrestling at Righetti.
Thomas was an All-State and All-CIF baseball pitcher, and an All-League basketball player for the Warriors. He played for the Team USA baseball squad and was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft.
Domingues, a veteran Righetti wrestling coach, was a four-time Masters qualifier, three-time state qualifier and two-time fourth-place state finisher as a Righetti wrestler. He finished fourth at the Nationals in the Freestyle and Greco University national championships. He as a member of the Minnesota team that won the 2006 NCAA national championship.
Ward was an All-League basketball MVP for three years. She was also an All-League volleyball selection. Ward played basketball at Montana State.
"It's a very accomplished and impressive group," Righetti principal Ted Lyon said in a Santa Maria Joint Unified School District news release.
"I feel it is very important for our current athletes to be aware of the very rich history of Righetti athletics," Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick said in the release. "My hope is that the accomplishments of these special athletes motivate our current athletes to see that greatness can be achieved through hard work, discipline and dedication."
Barbarick said, 'I would also like to give a special thanks to Mark Betts who is responsible for making the Hall of Fame Wall a reality."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.