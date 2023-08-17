Former area athletes seek gold at outdoor nationals

Righetti grad Kenna Wolter is seen competing for the University of South Dakota on July 16, 2014. She will be among inductees into the Righetti Hall of Fame Friday night.

 Contributed photo

The Righetti Hall of Fame Committee will induct 10 new members into the RHS Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of Righetti's football season opener, Friday night at Righetti's Warrior Stadium against Bakersfield.

The tradition will be revived for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused school closures nationwide in the spring of 2020. Kickoff time for the game Friday night is slated for 7 p.m.

The 10 new inductees are Trevor Hutton, Chrissy Ridenour, Kenna Wolter, Dutch Van Patten, Randy Hunter, Gamiel Rivers, Andy DeGeus, John Thomas, Andrew Domingues and Shannon Ward.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0