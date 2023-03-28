Chase Sylvia 01
Chase Sylvia broke his own Santa Ynez school record in winning the boys triple jump at the Central Coast Spring Classic at Arroyo Grande High School March 25. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Chase Sylvia broke his own Santa Ynez school record in winning the boys triple jump at the Central Coast Spring Classic at Arroyo Grande High School March 25. Sylvia's best was 45 feet, 1 inch. Sylvia also won the long jump at 22-1.

Santa Ynez's Jessi Rae Flynn won the girls discus with a best of 100-5.

Runners-up for the Pirates at the Central Coast Spring Classic were Daulton Beard in the boys high jump at 5-8 and Kate Mazza in the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 27.5 seconds.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

