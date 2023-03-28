Chase Sylvia broke his own Santa Ynez school record in winning the boys triple jump at the Central Coast Spring Classic at Arroyo Grande High School March 25. Sylvia's best was 45 feet, 1 inch. Sylvia also won the long jump at 22-1.
Santa Ynez's Jessi Rae Flynn won the girls discus with a best of 100-5.
Runners-up for the Pirates at the Central Coast Spring Classic were Daulton Beard in the boys high jump at 5-8 and Kate Mazza in the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 27.5 seconds.
Santa Ynez's Gabriela Robles finished third in the girls pole vault at 10-0 and long jump at 15-5.5. The Pirates boys 4x100 relay team of Beard, Rafael Beleski, Vince casey and Ikenna Ofiaeli finished third in 45.95.
Ocean League Mini-Tournament No. 4
Medalist Luke Radabaugh shot a 42 over nine holes, helping Cabrillo tie Paso Robles for first place at this league mini-tourney at Rancho Maria Golf Club Thursday.
Radabaugh's Conquistadores and the Bearcats each shot a team score of 257. Nipomo finished third at 265. Atascadero followed at 267, Lompoc finished fifth at 268, Orcutt Academy was two strokes back at 270, Pioneer Valley was seventh at 294 and Santa Maria finished eighth at 296.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Cabrillo has won two league mini-tournaments, Paso Robles has won one and the teams have shared first place at one league mini-tournament, the one Thursday.
Individually, Luke Rogers of Atascadero finished a stroke back of Radabaugh, at 43. Magnus Ling of Nipomo (45), Mark Boatman (45) and Ethan Miller (46) of Paso Robles, Lawson Mendez of Lompoc (47) and Richard Kelly of Orcutt Academy (47) also broke 50.
Michael Estrada led Pioneer Valley, and Ricardo Gonzalez led Santa Maria. Both shot a 52.
Mountain League Mini-Tournament No. 4
Quinn Murray of St. Joseph was the medalist with a 75, and Templeton won the mini-tournament with a team score of 408, a stroke ahead of host San Luis Obispo, in cool, blustery conditions at the par 72 San Luis Obispo Country Club course Thursday.
St. Joseph finished third in the team standings at 415. Santa Ynez was fourth at 419. Arroyo Grande (431), Mission Prep (433), Morro Bay (435) and Righetti (459) followed.
Von Gordon led Santa Ynez with an 81. Rye Winans (83), Jackson St. Denis (83), Marcelo Andrade (85) and Owen Hirth (87) followed for the Pirates.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.