Deciding on Tulane University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career was an easy choice for Darian Mensah.

"The head coach there, Willie Fritz, is a winner wherever he goes," said the St. Joseph senior quarterback who is the 2022 Mountain League MVP.

Besides, when Mensah went on a Dec. 9 visit to New Orleans-based Tulane, he was impressed. "I think it's a pretty old-school campus, and I like that," Mensah said. He said Fritz was the one he talked to during the recruiting process.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you