Deciding on Tulane University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career was an easy choice for Darian Mensah.
"The head coach there, Willie Fritz, is a winner wherever he goes," said the St. Joseph senior quarterback who is the 2022 Mountain League MVP.
Besides, when Mensah went on a Dec. 9 visit to New Orleans-based Tulane, he was impressed. "I think it's a pretty old-school campus, and I like that," Mensah said. He said Fritz was the one he talked to during the recruiting process.
Mensah, who helped St. Joseph win its fourth Mountain League title (three outright, one shared) in four years under fifth-year coach Pepe Villasenor, spoke during a signing ceremony for Mensah that took place Thursday in the St. Joseph library.
He was St. Joseph's starting quarterback his junior and senior seasons after transferring there from San Luis Obispo.
Mensah said Tulane gave him a full-ride scholarship. "Idaho State and Lindenwood made me offers," but Tulane was the clear front-runner for Mensah.
"I think he'll fit in well there," said Villasenor. "He's a legit 6-foot-2 1/2, 205 pounds, and Tulane runs an offense that fits very well with what we had him doing here."
Mensah has a strong arm and is adept at both throwing in the pocket and on the run.
"He can execute regardless of what the defense is doing," said Villasenor. "He did well with however we used him."
Mensah earned the Mountain League MVP honor by completing 156 of his 269 passes (69 percent) for 2,256 yards. He threw 25 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions. Mensah also ran for 391 yards and eight touchdowns.
He is the second Central Coast football player in recent years to sign with Tulane. Righetti alum Caleb Thomas is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Green Wave, which beat the University of Central Florida 45-28 in the American Conference championship game.
St. Joseph finished 10-2, 7-0 and out-scored its Mountain League opposition by a combined 263-86. The Knights' closest league victory margin was 14 points. St. Joseph beat Lompoc 48-34 in a league game.
The No. 6 Knights beat Clovis East 41-6 in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 1 playoffs. St. Joseph lost 49-13 at No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals. Liberty went on to win the Division 1 state championship.
Darian Mensah is the second member of his family to sign with a four-year school. His sister, Grace, signed in November to play soccer at Oregon.
Mensah said he will likely red-shirt his freshman year, and he seemed content with that.
"Their starting quarterback (junior Michael Pratt) is coming back, so I'll likely red-shirt my freshman year," Mensah said.
"Pratt will probably come back instead of going into the NFL draft, and that will give Darian an excellent opportunity to watch and learn from an exceptional talent," said Villasenor.
Pratt has completed 207 of his 321 passes his junior season at Tulane, earning a stellar 159.7 quarterback rating in the process. Pratt has thrown 25 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions.
Mensah said he will enter Tulane with an undeclared major then likely eventually major in business.
