According to its seeding, the St. Joseph boys basketball team was not supposed to win any postseason title this year.

Instead, under veteran coach Tom Mott, the Knights won two.

Ranked No. 3 in both the CIF Central Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division State Playoffs, the Knights scored double-digits road wins in both title games, 74-58 over No. 1 Fresno Clovis West in the Central Section Division 1 championship game and 72-58 at No. 1 Modesto Christian in the Northern California Regional title match-up, handing the Crusaders their first home loss of the season.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you