St. Joseph right-hander Taylor Mediano has a wide variety of pitches, and she used them well enough to beat opposing hitters most of the time in 2023.

Mediano went 13-2 with a 1.50 ERA in 21 appearances in the circle in helping the Knights to a 21-5, 13-1 campaign and the Mountain League championship. She also batted .337.

The St. Joseph sophomore is the 2023 Times All-Area Softball Team MVP. Mediano helped the Knights to a 16-game winning streak before they went out in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.

Photos: Taylor Mediano voted All-Area MVP

Taylor Mediano

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

