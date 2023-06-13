Junior setter Braeden Rappozo gave the St. Joseph boys volleyball team steady play all season as the Knights rolled through an unbeaten Mountain League campaign to win the league title.

As a result, Rappozo is the league MVP.

Three of Rappozo's teammates are on the All-Mountain League First Team. They are juniors Gavin Galanski and Lucas Mayes, and senior Will Hartman. Seniors Nate Browning and Jenson Wright of league runner-up and CIF Central Section Division 2 champion San Luis Obispo join the St. Joseph trio on the First Team.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

