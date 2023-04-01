Lucas Mayes has given the St. Joseph boys volleyball team steady play all season and he delivered again, in the Knights' most crucial match of the season, last week.
In a match pitting two teams unbeaten in Mountain League play against each other, St. Joseph swept San Luis Obispo 3-0 on March 23 as Mayes racked up some timely put-aways. Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-16.
Mayes is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 25. He garnered 3,604 votes. After their big win against San Luis Obispo, the Knights (15-1, 8-0) swept Mission Prep and Morro Bay in two more Mountain League matches this week.
Anthony Alonzo, a standout sprinter for the Lompoc boys track, team, was the runner-up behind Mayes in the Player of the Week voting with 2,442 votes. Alonzo won the 100 for the second straight meet, this time in 11.13 at the Central Coast Spring Classic at Arroyo Grande High School Saturday.
Here is a summary of the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Ricky Smith, Righetti baseball, 515 votes
Smith went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Warriors sweep a Mountain League doubleheader at San Luis Obispo. Righetti moved to 4-0 in the Mountain League.
Theodore Anderson, Dunn baseball, 167 votes
Anderson had multiple hits in both games and was the winning pitcher with two runs yielded on five hits in five innings of work in the second game as the Earwigs started their Tri-valley League campaign by beating Ventura Foothill Tech Friday and again Saturday.
Dunn has since moved to 9-2, 3-0.
Cheyanne Cordova, Lompoc softball
Cordova held Righetti to two runs, one earned, in 10.1 innings as the Braves squeezed out a 3-2 win in 11 innings in a Mountain League game at Lompoc.
Brodie Miller, Righetti baseball
Miller went 5-for-7 with two RBIs in the Mountain League doubleheader that Righetti swept at San Luis Obispo.
William Funes, Righetti boys track
Funes won the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 33.7 seconds, helping Righetti tie San Luis Obispo for the boys team title at the Central Coast Spring Classic.
Chase Sylvia, Santa Ynez boys track
Sylvia broke his own school record in the triple jump, winning with a best of 45 feet, 1 inch at the Central Coast Spring Classic. Sylvia also won the long jump at 22-1.
Jessi Rae Flynn, Santa Ynez girls track
Flynn won the discus event with a best of 100-5 at the Central Coast Spring Classic.
Anthony Lopez, Hancock College baseball
The Bulldogs closer shut the door on Santa Barbara City College twice, with shoutout innings in the eighth and ninth both times, as Hancock beat the Vaqueros twice. Hancock won 4-2 at home Thursday and 3-2 at Santa Barbara Saturday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.