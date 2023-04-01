040123 Player of the Week 01
St. Joseph's Lucas Mayes has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Lucas Mayes has given the St. Joseph boys volleyball team steady play all season and he delivered again, in the Knights' most crucial match of the season, last week.

In a match pitting two teams unbeaten in Mountain League play against each other, St. Joseph swept San Luis Obispo 3-0 on March 23 as Mayes racked up some timely put-aways. Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-16.

Mayes is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 25. He garnered 3,604 votes. After their big win against San Luis Obispo, the Knights (15-1, 8-0) swept Mission Prep and Morro Bay in two more Mountain League matches this week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

