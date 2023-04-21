The St. Joseph softball team reversed things on Lompoc Thursday and remained in first place in the Mountain League in the process.
The Knights beat the Braves 6-3 in a seesaw game at Lompoc. Lompoc led 1-0 after four innings. St. Joseph tied it in the fifth then went ahead 3-1 with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Lompoc tied the game back up with two runs in the bottom sixth, but the Knights scored three in the top of the eighth inning. St. Joseph reliever Taylor Mediano, who went the last two innings in relief of starter CharliRay Escobedo, preserved the win by working a scoreless eighth.
St. Joseph moved to 13-4, 7-1. Lompoc is 12-5-1, 5-2. The Knights rebounded against the Braves after Teagan Thompson hit a grand slam home run with two outs in the top of the seventh to complete a 5-3 comeback win for Lompoc over St. Joseph last month at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.
The Braves had been no-hit for six innings before their big rally.
Escobedo and Mediano did plenty on offense to help themselves Thursday. Escobedo racked up three hits and two RBIs, and Mediano had two hits and drove in two runs.
Seleny Chavez had two hits for the Knights, who out-hit the Braves 12-5. Lola Soukup had two hits for Lompoc. Just two runs for St. Joseph and one for Lompoc were earned.
St. Joseph will host Atascadero Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a league game. Lompoc will play at Righetti at the same time.
Righetti 10, Mission Prep 0
The Royals beat the Warriors at Righetti in the first round of league play, but the Warriors cruised to a win over the Royals at Mission Prep Thursday.
Righetti (6-11, 3-5) has won three straight. Mission Prep dropped to 7-5-1, 3-3.
Tori Salazar backed Righetti right-hander Emily Fortin, who pitched a two-hit complete game, with two hits and three RBIs. Salazar scored two runs.
Fortin struck out seven and walked no one.
Maddie Millan went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Righetti. Emily Ramirez had two hits and drove in two runs, and Jenna Arguijo doubled and drove in a run.
In other Mountain League action, Paso Robles (9-9, 3-3) beat Arroyo Grande (5-13-1, 5-3) 7-3 at Paso Robles and Atascadero (1-7, 5-13) earned its first league win of the year with a 12-0 rout of Templeton at Templeton (8-6, 2-5). That one was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.