St. Joseph's CharliRay Escobedo helped the Knights beat Lompoc 6-3 in a pivotal league game on Thursday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph softball team reversed things on Lompoc Thursday and remained in first place in the Mountain League in the process.

The Knights beat the Braves 6-3 in a seesaw game at Lompoc. Lompoc led 1-0 after four innings. St. Joseph tied it in the fifth then went ahead 3-1 with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Lompoc tied the game back up with two runs in the bottom sixth, but the Knights scored three in the top of the eighth inning. St. Joseph reliever Taylor Mediano, who went the last two innings in relief of starter CharliRay Escobedo, preserved the win by working a scoreless eighth.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

