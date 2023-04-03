The St. Joseph High School boys volleyball program is holding a digital fundraising campaign this season.
Scott Astrosky, the head volleyball coach at St Joseph, has organized a fundraiser on the website FanAngel, which specializes in youth sports fundraisers.
“We depend on fundraising to support and provide a high-quality program to our remarkable group of exceptional young men," Astrosky wrote. "We believe that the impact of extra-curricular activities makes it among the greatest investments available for students.
“We deeply appreciate any assistance you can give to our program. Your generosity will help provide the best possible experience for our Knights Athletes.”
At press time, the page had over $3,200 in donations. Astrosky says donations are vital to the success of their program. The Knights are 21-4 on the season and leading the Mountain League standings.
Donations will be used towards purchasing advanced volleyball equipment, program camps, tournament fees and travel expenses.
Donors will receive a receipt by email for their donation, which may be tax-deductible.
“Please assist us achieve our goal, cheer us on for a successful season and spread the word by sharing our page to your friends via email, text message, Facebook, and/or Twitter,” said Astrosky.