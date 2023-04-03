040323-volleyball

Lucas Mayes and the St. Joseph boys volleyball team are holding a fundraiser this season.

 Contributed, Julian Jesus Chavez

The St. Joseph High School boys volleyball program is holding a digital fundraising campaign this season.

Scott Astrosky, the head volleyball coach at St Joseph, has organized a fundraiser on the website FanAngel, which specializes in youth sports fundraisers.

On the team's fundraising page, Astrosky sent thanks to those who have taken the time to help the team as it tries to reach its goal of $4,500.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you