After tagging No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley with its first home loss of the season in the Northern California Regional Open Division semifinals, the No. 3 St. Joseph boys basketball team will try to do the same thing to No. 1 Modesto Christian to get to the Open Division state title game.

The Knights scored a solid 87-76 win at Dougherty Valley Saturday night to get to the Northern Cal Regional final. St. Joseph (27-6) will play at No. 1 Modesto Christian (same overall record) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Modesto Christian is 13-0 at home this season.

No. 3 St. Joseph beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 on Feb. 25 to win the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship. Modesto Christian routed Carmichael Jesuit 79-53 that same night to take the Sac-Joaquin Division 1 title. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

