The St. Joseph baseball team swept a Mountain League doubleheader at Santa Ynez Saturday and kept pace with its cross-street rival in the process.
The Knights (9-6, 6-0) beat the Pirates (1-5, 4-8-1) 6-1 and 11-3. St. Joseph and Righetti are both 6-0 in league play. The Warriors swept Lompoc in a league doubleheader at Righetti Friday.
Jayden Cervantez pitched a four-hit complete game for St. Joseph in the first game at Santa Ynez Saturday. He was backed by an offense in which five batters had an RBI apiece. Cervantez helped himself by driving in a run, and Erik Furness had two hits and an RBI.
Hunter Hammond and Jack Ferguson drove in three runs apiece for the Knights in the second game. Hammond pitched a solid six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.
Ryan Henrey had two hits and an RBI for Santa Ynez in the first game, and Dallas DeForest had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates in the second.
St. Joseph and Righetti will face each other in a May 6 doubleheader at St. Joseph to end the regular season.
The Earwigs (10-2, 4-0) won their 10th straight with a rout of the Cardinals (2-7, 0-4) in a Tri-Valley League game at Dunn Saturday.
Three Dunn pitchers combined on the shutout. Starter Jonny Johnson allowed two hits in his five innings pitched. Johnson struck out four and walked one.
Dunn racked up 16 hits. Payton Federmann, Nolan Waters and Spencer Troise all had three hits for the Earwigs. Theodore Anderson and Corbin Valla had two apiece.
Santa Maria gets first wins of the season
The Saints (2-4, 2-8) got in the win column, sweeping an Ocean League doubleheader 2-0 and 6-1 at Nipomo (3-12, 0-6) Saturday. No details were available.
Pioneer Valley routs Orcutt Academy in doubleheader
The Panthers (8-3-1, 5-1) swept the Spartans (0-7-1, 0-6) 12-0 and 33-0 in an Ocean League doubleheader at Morrison Field in Orcutt.
Pioneer Valley remained in a first-place tie with Cabrillo. Those teams split a doubleheader at Pioneer Valley to open league play for both teams.
Andy Morales and Andrew Sandoval drove in three runs apiece for the Panthers in the first game Saturday. Andru Angulo pitched a three-hit complete game.
Josue Garcia drove in eight runs and homered in the second game. Elias Giddings doubled twice and had six RBIs. Alex Garcia pitched a one-hitter.
Clovis Buchanan Tournament
Pioneer Valley 8, Visalia El Diamante 7
The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it. No Pioneer Valley stats were available.
Pioneer Valley moved to 7-7-1. The Miners dropped to 4-9-2.
Clovis (11-3) beat Righetti (1-8) 3-0 in a non-league game at Righetti Saturday. Orcutt Academy (4-5, 1-1) won a Friday Mountain League game 18-6 at Santa Ynez (0-4, 0-1).
Orcutt Academy takes two of three
The Spartans (7-4, 6-4) won two of their three matches in a busy week for them. Orcutt Academy won 5-0 at Paso Robles Tuesday in a match that was called early because of rain, lost 6-3 at Mission Prep Wednesday then beat Santa Ynez 7-2 at Hancock College Friday.
The Fina triplets, Luke, Sean and Matthew, all won a singles match for Orcutt Academy in the Santa Ynez match. Dario Lopez and Etienne Maletz each added a singles point for the Spartans.
Matthew Fina teamed with Ari Sherman for a win in the No. 1 doubles match. David Salvador and Lucas Laurent-Wright won at No. 3 doubles for the Spartans.
Bryce Wilczak won at No. 1 singles for the Pirates, and Lucas Doman and Cooper Haws won at No. 2 doubles for Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez 2, Arroyo Grande 1
The Pirates edged the Eagles Thursday and remained unbeaten.
Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen won 21-13, 21-19 for Santa Ynez in the No. 1 pairs match. Grace Wilkomm and Emma Strickland won 21-19, 21-19 for Arroyo Grande at No. 2, and Sadie Lishman and Helina Pecile won 21-18, 21-10 for Santa Ynez at No. 3.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.