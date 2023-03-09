The St. Joseph softball team has played five games and has won them all.
St. Joseph junior CharliRay Escobedo pitched a one-hit complete game, and the Knights eased to a 6-0 non-league win at home over Bakersfield Christian Wednesday.
Escobedo helped herself by driving in two runs. Seleny Chavez, Dezirae Rodriguez and Kaycie Gavlak also drove in a run for the Knights.
Escobedo, Chavez and Gavlak all had two hits. Chavez and Rodriguez both hit a triple. Gavlak doubled.
The Knights are off until they play Salinas March 18 in the first round of the Fresno Central Tournament.
After taking a pair of close losses, the Titans (1-2) registered their first win, edging the Greyhounds in a non-league game at Atascadero.
Nipomo senior pitcher Kate Barnett pitched a five-hit complete game and drove in the only run of the game. She also had the only extra-base hit for either side, a double.
Nipomo 4, Reedley Immanuel 1
The Titans (3-5) scored twice in the first inning, twice more in the fifth and garnered a non-league win at home against the Eagles.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Lucas Alley, Angelo Juarez and Eddie Hillier had an RBI apiece for Nipomo. Titans right-hander Hunter Wooldridge pitched a complete game to get the win. Rowan Horton and Aden Willis had two hits apiece for Nipomo.
The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third, but the Panthers responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the top of the sixth to move to 3-1-1.
Julian Diaz-Resendez, Elias Giddings, Andrew Sandoval and Estevan Fonseca all had two hits for the Panthers, who racked up 11 hits total.
Santa Ynez hosted a tri-meet with Bishop Diego and Orcutt Academy Wednesday. No team scores were listed.
There were several Santa Ynez winners. Gabriela Robles won four events, the girls 100 hurdles (18.95 seconds), high jump (4 feet 9 inches), pole vault (9-6) and long jump (14-7).
Karina Zepeda took the girls 100 in 14.05 and the 200 in 29.08. Kate Maza won the girls 400 in 1:04.69 and the 1,600 in 5:50.41. Brooke Phelan won the 3,200 in 13:58.6, Natalie O'Shaughessy won the shot put at 25-6.5 and Madison Dewett won the discus with a best of 88-6.
On the boys side, the 4x100 quartet of Daulton Beard, Rafael Beleski, Vince Casey and Ikenna Ofiaeli won in 46.96. Beard took the open 100 (11.64) and 200 in 24.72. Beleski won the high jump at 5-6, and Casey won the triple jump with a best of 41-7.
Adrian Garcia won the discus at 104-0, Tristen Lake took the shot put at 33-9.5 and Ilan Torres won the pole vault at 8-0.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.