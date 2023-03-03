St. Joseph’s bench celebrates a late basket against San Joaquin Memorial in the CIF Central Section Division 1 quarterfinals last month. Coach Tom Mott, left, and the Knights play at San Ramon Dougherty Valley Saturday night after winning the Central Section Division 1 title against Clovis West.
The St. Joseph boys basketball team celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 1 title over Clovis West at Fresno's Selland Arena. The Knights will start the state playoffs Saturday at San Ramon Dougherty Valley.
Len Wood, Contributor
The next game the San Ramon Dougherty Valley boys basketball team loses on its home floor will be its first.
The Wildcats are 8-0 at home this year, and St. Joseph hopes to be the team that tags the Wildcats with their first home loss. The No. 3 Knights (26-6) will play at No. 2 Dougherty Valley (27-3) Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the Open Division Northern Regional in the CIF State Tournament.
Both teams received a first-round bye. Dougherty Valley beat Concord De La Salle 65-51 for the North Coast Section Open Division championship, and St. Joseph defeated Clovis West 74-58 for the Central Section Division 1 title.
Both teams have at least one player who has drawn NCAA Division 1 interest. Dougherty Valley senior point guard Ryan Beasley has signed with the University of San Francisco. St. Joseph sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou is a five-star recruit.
Four St. Joseph players average in double figures, with Yessoufou leading at 28.2 points a game. The 6-foot-5 Yessoufou also averages 8.9 rebounds a game.
Beasley averages 23.1 points and eight rebounds a game.
Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph's 6-9 senior center, is averaging a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds a game. Whereas the Knights count on Hamilton and Yessoufou for most of their rebounding, Dougherty Valley relies a lot on their guards, Beasley and Blake Hudson. Hudson leads the team in rebounding at 8.7 rebounds a game. Hudson also averages 12.4 points a game.
St. Joseph averages 38.6 rebounds a game to Dougherty Valley's 30. Besides Yessoufou and Hamilton, guards Luis Marin (12.9 points a game) and Julius Price (12.4) also average double figures scoring for the Knights.
Price averages 5.2 assists a game, and Marin averages 3.6.
The Knights have a tall starting lineup, with the 6-2 Price, the 6-6 Marin and 6-3 Will Kuykendall at the guards to go with Yessoufou and Hamilton. The Wildcats have a 6-7 power forward, Landon Edmond, and a 6-6 forward, Zach Draggoo. None of the other Wildcats have a height listed taller than 6-3.
Neither team has lost in awhile. Dougherty Valley is riding a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, St. Joseph, who rolled through a 14-0 league campaign to the Mountain League championship, has won five straight.
The last loss for the Wildcats came in an East Bay League game, 64-61 at Danville Monte Vista on Jan. 29. The last St. Joseph loss came Feb. 4, 79-76 in a non-league game at Sacramento Inderkum.
Dougherty Valley went 8-1 in the East Bay League en route to winning the league championship.
MaxPreps has Dougherty Valley rated No. 8 in the state and St. Joseph rated 45th. MaxPreps, though, also has Clovis West at No. 16 in the state.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.