St. Joseph senior quarterback Darian Mensah was a real life nightmare for opposing Mountain League pass defenses in 2022.

Mensah threw for 2,256 yards, tossing 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He hurt defenses with short, medium and long range passes as the Knights rolled up an average of more than 43 points a game in a 7-0 league campaign to win their fourth Mountain League title, and third outright, in four years under fourth-year coach Pepe Villasenor.

St. Joseph's senior quarterback, who also ran for 392 yards and eight touchdowns along with what he racked up passing, is the Mountain League football MVP. The Knights finished 10-4 overall and lost 49-13 at eventual sectional and state champion Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

