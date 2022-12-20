The St. Joseph boys basketball team ran up against a San Marcos Mission Hills team Monday that had a good record - and the Knights won by 40 points.
Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou scored 29 points and snared 10 rebounds, Julius Price scored 20 points on seven-for-10 shooting from the floor and had six assists, and the Knights routed the Grizzlies 91-51 in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.
St. Joseph moved to 4-1. Mission Hills is 8-3.
The Knights sank 12 of their 25 3-point shots and shot 66 percent from the floor overall. Luis Marin scored 18 points on six-for-13 shooting, and Caedin Hamilton put in 13 points. Hamilton buried six of his seven shots.
Hamilton grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 20 points. Marin notched five assists and Yessoufou had four.
At press time, St. Joseph was set to play Moreno Valley Rancho Verde (7-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in another tournament game.
Santa Ynez 59, Ojai Thacher 54
Landon Lassahn poured in 26 points, Caleb Cassidy scored 19 and Jackson Ollenberger put in 11 as the Pirates (6-3) beat the Toads (4-6) in a first-round tournament game.
Besides their scoring, Cassidy, Lassahn and Olleberger pulled down 15, eight and eight rebounds respectively.
Nike Tourrnament of Champions
Laveen, Arizona Fairfax 64, St. Joseph 51
The Stampede (12-1) saddled the Knights (5-1) with their first loss of the year in this first-round tournament game in Phoenix.
No details were available at press time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.