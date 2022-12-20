121222 SJHS Hoops 03.jpg
Buy Now

St. Joseph senior Caeden Hamilton adds some height in the paint for the Knights at 6-foot-9.

 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

The St. Joseph boys basketball team ran up against a San Marcos Mission Hills team Monday that had a good record - and the Knights won by 40 points.

Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou scored 29 points and snared 10 rebounds, Julius Price scored 20 points on seven-for-10 shooting from the floor and had six assists, and the Knights routed the Grizzlies 91-51 in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.

St. Joseph moved to 4-1. Mission Hills is 8-3.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you