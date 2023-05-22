St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the CIF Central Section's Division 2, and Orcutt Academy, the No. 3 seed in Division 6, will host semifinals Tuesday in the CIF Central Section Softball Playoffs.
St. Joseph is 21-4 and riding a 16-game winning streak. The Mountain League champion will take on No. 4 Madera (17-7-1) at St. Louis de Montfort at 4:30 p.m. The Coyotes finished second in the (Fresno) Metro/County League.
Orcutt Academy (10-11) will face No. 7 Mendota (10-14) at Lakeview Junior High School at 4 p.m.
Taylor Mediano and CharliRay Escobedo have done all the pitching for St. Joseph. Mediano has worked 104.2 innings and sports a 1.20 ERA. Escobedo has pitched 57.2 innings and has an ERA of 1.46. Mediano was the pitcher in each of the Knights' two playoff games and did not allow a run in either one.
The Knights rolled to a 10-0 win in the quarterfinals over Bakersfield Highland last Thursday. The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule. Madera beat No. 12 Selma 8-1 in the quarters.
Mediano has helped herself at the plate by hitting. 341. The Knights have a team batting average of .320. Mikayla Provence (.481), freshman Kaycie Gavlak (.446) and Seleny Chavez (.435) are the leading hitters on the team.
Dezirae Rodrigez is batting .321 and Escobedo is hitting .313.
Madera's stats were incomplete at press time. Through 12 games a pair of freshmen, Brilynn Santiago and Malea Ricks, were batting .500 and .455 respectively. Brianah Hamilton was batting .436.
Madera's team ERA was 2.78 through 12 games.
The Division 2 championship game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at a site TBD.
Through 16 games, first baseman Khaelii Robertson was batting a robust .559 for an Orcutt team with a batting average on the light side, .266. Catcher Velen Velazquez was hitting .404 and Kaleena Balderas was at .366.
Freshman Lylah Garcia was the team's leading pitcher through 16 games with an ERA of 4.02 in 80 innings pitched. Garcia pitched a one-hit complete game in her team's win in the first round and a one-hit complete game in Orcutt's 9-3 win over Tollhouse Sierra in the quarterfinals.
No stats were available for Mendota. The Aztecs rolled to a 14-1 win in the quarterfinals at No. 2 Laton last Thursday. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Mendota out-hit Laton 11-3.
Mendota lost 13-3 to Sierra on March 2.
Riverdale is the top Division 6 seed. The Division 6 title game is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday at a site TBD.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.