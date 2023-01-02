The St. Joseph girls basketball team (11-3) finished its pre-season with a 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada.

The Knights beat Downey 38-28 in their last tournament game Friday. That was the closest St. Joseph game of the tournament.

No tournament stats for the Knights were available. St. Joseph was set to start its Mountain League campaign with a Tuesday night game at Cabrillo.  

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you