The St. Joseph football team has gone 23-1 in Mountain League games over the past five seasons with sixth-year coach Pepe Villasenor at the helm and, based on early season rankings, the Knights are odds on favorites to repeat as outright Mountain League champions.

St. Joseph has held the top spot in the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) rankings all three weeks the ratings have come out this year.

The Knights' lone league loss during the Villasenor era thus far was to Paso Robles in 2021. The Knights shared the Mountain League title with the Bearcats that year. St. Joseph won the league title outright in 2018, 2019 and 2022 under Villasenor. The Knights also won a solo league championship during the spring of 2021, which was actually the truncated 2020 COVID-19 season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

