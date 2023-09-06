For the third consecutive week, St. Joseph holds the top Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football ranking. Several other teams have either risen or dropped since the last rankings. The top 10 remains the same.

St. Joseph has been in either the No. 7 or No. 9 spot in the Calpreps ratings each of the three weeks the rankings have taken place. This week, the Knights are at No. 7, up from No. 9. The Knights scored a wild 63-52 win over highly regarded Newbury Park of the CIF Southern Section in their home opener last Friday night.

Arroyo Grande has flipflopped from No. 2 to No. 6 and back to No. 2, this week, in the CCAA rankings. Coming off a 35-3 trouncing of San Luis Obispo County rival San Luis Obispo last week, the Eagles rose to No. 20 from No. 36 in the Calpreps rankings.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you