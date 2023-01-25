121222 SJHS Hoops 05.jpeg
St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou, left, and senior Will Kuykendall are two keys to the Knights' success as they look to regain their spot atop the CIF Central Section this season.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The familiar happened Tuesday night. The St. Joseph varsity basketball teams each racked up a lopsided Mountain League win.

The St. Joseph boys (17-5, 8-0) beat Cabrillo 88-16 at Cabrillo. The St. Joseph girls (18-3, 8-0) defeated Cabrillo 77-25 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

Thus far, the closest St. Joseph boys league game has been a 77-58 win at home against Mission Prep Jan. 13. The closest St. Joseph girls league game has been a 62-49 win at Hofschulte Gym against Orcutt Academy Jan. 6.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

