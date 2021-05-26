A one-of-a-kind class was honored Wednesday night.
St. Joseph's boys basketball team has a strong senior class, with four starters nearing graduation.
The Knights honored all five of their seniors on their roster before Wednesday's game against Righetti.
There's Juan Cisneros, the one senior who doesn't start for the Knights, along with Steven Vasquez, Sam Bazunga, Angel Ortiz and Jincho Rivera.
Ortiz played in his 118th game at St. Joseph. He's scored over 1,500 points in his career.
Rivera, who's committed to Chicago State, has played 73 games with the Knights and is over 1,200 career points.
Vasquez made his 114th career appearance for the Knights. He's scored over 1,100 career points and is the school's all-time leader in 3-point shots with over 200 makes.
Bazunga made his 95th appearance with the Knights and is nearing 1,000 career points.
Cisneros was honored with the start Wednesday as all five seniors were on the floor as the game began.
The Knights rolled to a 95-66 win over Righetti, improving to 24-2 on the season.
Righetti seniors Damian Simon, Richard Sanchez Maru and Damien San Juan were also honored before the game.
Righetti will host St. Joseph Thursday night for its senior night. Angel Durazo led the Warriors with 23 points and JT Trigueros added 16.
Vasquez scored a team-high 23 points all in the first half. He hit seven 3-pointers.
Bazunga had 16 points and sophomore Luis Marin added 11 points.
Thirteen Knights scored including Ramon Cota and Randy Telcide with their first varsity points.
Righetti hosts Thursday's game with tip scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
St. Joseph 66, Righetti 36
The Knights showed they're going to be a force in the CIF Central Section playoffs with a convincing win over Righetti, which was leading the Mountain League title chase heading into the game.
St. Joseph star freshman Avary Cain had 25 points for the Knights.
Righetti entered the game 10-1 on the season and 8-1 in Mountain League, its only loss to Arroyo Grande.
St. Joseph 15-5 overall, but just 6-4 in league. The Knights struggled in league as Cain missed some time, but are a different team with a healthy Cain on the floor.
Another freshman, Kai Oani, was also strong for St. Joseph Wednesday.
The Knights led 43-12 at halftime.
Arroyo Grande 65, Orcutt Academy 52
The Spartans were led by Chyanna Tell, who had 19 points and hit five 3-pointers.
Erynn Padhall added nine points and eight rebounds. Khaelii Robertson had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Righetti and Arroyo Grande each have two losses in league. If Arroyo Grande beats Orcutt Academy Thursday and Righetti falls, mirroring Wednesday's results, Arroyo Grande is the outright league champ.
Photos: St. Joseph honors five on senior night
052621 SJHS Senior Night 01.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 02.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 03.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 04.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 05.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 06.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 07.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 08.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 09.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 10.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 11.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 12.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 13.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 14.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 15.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 16.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 17.JPGUpdated
052621 SJHS Senior Night 18.JPGUpdated
VOTE: 11 up for Male and Female Athlete of the Week
Hayden Jory, Cabrillo basketballUpdated
In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates. Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.
Parker Reynolds, Righetti swimUpdated
Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.
Ethan Blum, Arroyo Grande swimUpdated
Blum, a senior for the Eagles, won the 50 free, the 200 relay, 400 free relay and finished third in the 100 free as the Eagles won the Mountain League title.
Ryan Lacaste, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
Lacaste won the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and helped the Spartans win the 400 free relay as Orcutt Academy took the Ocean League title.
Alex Milner, Santa Maria basketballUpdated
Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.
In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.
Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc trackUpdated
Canley needed less than 11 seconds to make the list this week. The Lompoc High junior has been nominated multiple times and is back again.
He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to win at the Channel League Finals. That's the 18th-fastest time in the state and the fastest time in the region this season. He also finished third in the long jump at league finals and helped the Braves win the 4x100.
Ramses Valencia, Hancock trackUpdated
Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims.
Vote for Male Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)Updated
Jordyne Sarellano, Righetti softballUpdated
Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.
She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.
Kiana San Juan, Pioneer Valley trackUpdated
San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
Avary Cain, St. Joseph basketballUpdated
The freshman had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans.
She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.
Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
The sophomore helped the Spartans finish third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke at the Ocean League Finals last Thursday.