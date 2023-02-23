The St. Joseph girls soccer team has authoritatively played to its No. 1 seed and has played its way into the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.

The Knights (23-2-1) will take on No. 10 Bakersfield Centennial (15-10-4) Friday night at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium for the Division 2 title.

St. Joseph has rolled through these playoffs, out-scoring its opposition by a combined 16-2 in the Knights' first three playoff games. St. Joseph beat No. 5 Kingsburg 8-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

