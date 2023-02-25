The St. Joseph girls soccer team made it clear early that its first sectional divisional title appearance in program history, or at least in memory, would be a success.

On a cold, rainy Friday night, the Knights played to their No. 1 seed and rode a dominating first half to a 7-1 win over No. 10 Bakersfield Centennial in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

The Knights are 24-2-1 and have won six straight. The Golden Hawks are 15-11-4. St. Joseph, having out-scored its opposition by a combined 15-1 in the last two games, has momentum as the regional playoffs, which start next week, approach.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

