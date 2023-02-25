The St. Joseph girls soccer team made it clear early that its first sectional divisional title appearance in program history, or at least in memory, would be a success.
On a cold, rainy Friday night, the Knights played to their No. 1 seed and rode a dominating first half to a 7-1 win over No. 10 Bakersfield Centennial in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
The Knights are 24-2-1 and have won six straight. The Golden Hawks are 15-11-4. St. Joseph, having out-scored its opposition by a combined 15-1 in the last two games, has momentum as the regional playoffs, which start next week, approach.
"I'm enjoying this (sectional divisional championship) and looking forward to the regional," said St. Joseph senior Abby Zwilling after she helped the Knights defense contain the Golden Hawks offense.
After beating No. 5 Kingsburg 8-0 in the semifinals at St. Joseph Tuesday night, the Knights led 6-0 at halftime in this one.
"Our offense is looking really good right now," St. Joseph midfielder Grace Mensah said afterward.
Centennial stayed with St. Joseph the first few minutes, but then the Knights began steadily applying relentless pressure. The first St. Joseph tally was on an own goal against the Golden Hawks at the seven-minute mark of the first half. A Centennial defender tried to clear a St. Joseph header but sent the ball backward over her goalkeeper's head and into the net instead.
The Golden Hawks defenders simply could not stay with the Knights strikers in the first half. With Centennial goalkeeper Charlotte Mailer out of the box, Zorah Coulibaly worked herself free and popped the ball into the net from about 25 yards out at the 12-minute mark of the half for a 2-0 St. Joseph lead, and the Knights were well on their way to the Division 2 title.
Mensah finished with two goals. She scored the last goal of the game. Isabella Ruiz tallied twice for the Knights, and Marissa Jordan scored once.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Unofficially, the Golden Hawks took one shot in the first half. St. Joseph goalkeeper Remy Waldron did not have to make a save before the break.
Mailer did a good job to keep the score from being more lopsided than it was. Unofficially, Mailer made 11 saves, including eight in the first half.
The Golden Hawks did a much better job of getting to loose balls first in the second half than they did in the first, but the outcome had long since become academic by then.
St. Joseph was called for a handball in the penalty box early in the second half, and Ryann Tucker made good on the penalty kick for Centennial. Waldron slid and snared the ball just ahead of a Centennial striker once after intermission. Centennial forward-midfielder Victoria Sandoval sent a shot just over the top post late in the game.
Other than that, the Golden Hawks never really could threaten the Knights, despite some good ballhandling by Centennial junior Anna Josephson late in the game.
Trinity Fuller and Jazmynn Ramirez helped Zwilling corral the Golden Hawks attack.
"Their offense wasn't really that difficult to play against," Zwilling said afterward. "Our defense is really good at communicating and covering for each other."
The weather was 44 degrees, with a wind chill of 42 in the rain, when the game started. Conditions deteriorated sharply in the second half as the rain continued and the wind intensified.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.