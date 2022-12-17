As a player, Kristina Santiago was one of the most prominent basketball figures on the Central Coast. As a first-year coach, she has the St. Joseph girls basketball team off to a 5-0 start.

Santiago had a decorated high school career at St. Joseph's Foster Road rival, Righetti. She earned a spot in the Cal Poly Hall of Fame after setting six career and two single-season school records there. Santiago played five years of professional basketball overseas, during which time she earned three consecutive Bulgarian NBL Playoff MVP awards.

She was the Director of Operations then assistant women's basketball coach at Cal Poly. Along with being the new girls varsity basketball coach at St. Joseph, Santiago is also the Associate Dean of Students there.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

