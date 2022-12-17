As a player, Kristina Santiago was one of the most prominent basketball figures on the Central Coast. As a first-year coach, she has the St. Joseph girls basketball team off to a 5-0 start.
Santiago had a decorated high school career at St. Joseph's Foster Road rival, Righetti. She earned a spot in the Cal Poly Hall of Fame after setting six career and two single-season school records there. Santiago played five years of professional basketball overseas, during which time she earned three consecutive Bulgarian NBL Playoff MVP awards.
She was the Director of Operations then assistant women's basketball coach at Cal Poly. Along with being the new girls varsity basketball coach at St. Joseph, Santiago is also the Associate Dean of Students there.
Santiago inherited a solid core of returning players from prior veteran coach Analise Riezebos's program. The Knights won a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional championship during the COVID-19 pandemic-truncated 2021 season and won the third-place sectional divisional game last season.
"We kick off this season with six returning varsity players, including Mountain League MVP Avary Cain, and four All-League selections; Kai Oani, Candace Kpetikou, Gifti Tefera and Mia Matautia," said Santiago. "Also joining us are three new players, including two freshmen."
Kpetikou signed last fall to play for Washington State after she graduates from St. Joseph. She nearly averaged a double-double last year, at 9.8 points and a team-leading 9.5 rebounds a game. Oani averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 assists a game
Cain, who is quickly looking like the next prominent area basketball star, can hit the inside shot and the outside shot alike with regularity. She led the team in scoring with 18.4 points a game last year. Tefera has given the Knights steady timely inside play, and Matautia made some timely baskets. Cain was also named the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP last year.
The Knights did take a hit when they lost guard Andrea Stajic to graduation. At 12.9 points a game, the six-footer was the second-leading scorer on the team behind Cain. Stajic was a tough defender who often helped steady the St. Joseph offense and is now playing at Cal Poly.
St. Joseph has traditionally played in high-powered tournaments shortly before the Knights begin their league campaign, and they are doing so again this year.
The Knights will play in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix Dec. 19-22 then compete at the Gatorade Classic in Las Vegas Dec. 27-30.
"We believe the competition we will face in these tournaments will help prepare us for league and post-season play," said Santiago.
St. Joseph will start its Mountain League campaign with a Jan. 3 game at 6:30 p.m. at Cabrillo.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.