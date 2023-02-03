Making short work of this one, the St. Joseph girls basketball team rolled to a 74-25 win over Mission Prep at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Friday night.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. The Knights (23-3, 12-0) made their Senior Night a happy one, clinching a tie for the Mountain League title. St. Joseph coach Kristina Santiago pulled seniors Candace Kpetikou, Gifti Tefera and Maggie Perez as time was winding down, giving them a sort of curtain call.
The Royals dropped to 11-13, 4-8. Kpetitkou and junior St. Joseph guard Avary Cain, who has been named a women's recruit by multiple publications, led the Knights with 20 points each. St. Joseph junior point guard Kai Oani put in 14 points.
With the regular season winding down, Cain likes the way the Knights are playing.
"It's night and day from last year," said Cain. "Coach (Santiago) has us taking advantage of our length on defense on and off the ball."
The Royals tied the game briefly at five-all on an early first-quarter 3. Then Oani buried a trey of her own then stole the ball in the Royals backcourt and laid the ball in, and the Knights were on their way to another authoritative league win.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The shorter Royals had no answer inside for Kpetikou, who often won battles inside for baskets. As has often been the case this year, Cain and Oani led the charge for a quick defense that never let the opposing offense get into a consistent rhythm.
St. Joseph led 17-7 after the first quarter and gradually lengthened its lead. Cain buried a long 3 as time expired in the first half, giving the Knights a 40-18 halftime cushion.
The Knights kept the Royals without a basket in the second half until Gwen Nelson made a layup as time ran out in the third quarter.
All eight players on the St. Joseph team scored. Nelson led Mission Prep with seven points.
St. Joseph will finish its regular season with games at Arroyo Grande next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and at Morro Bay next Friday night, with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff time scheduled.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.