Making short work of this one, the St. Joseph girls basketball team rolled to a 74-25 win over Mission Prep at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Friday night.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. The Knights (23-3, 12-0) made their Senior Night a happy one, clinching a tie for the Mountain League title. St. Joseph coach Kristina Santiago pulled seniors Candace Kpetikou, Gifti Tefera and Maggie Perez as time was winding down, giving them a sort of curtain call.

The Royals dropped to 11-13, 4-8. Kpetitkou and junior St. Joseph guard Avary Cain, who has been named a women's recruit by multiple publications, led the Knights with 20 points each. St. Joseph junior point guard Kai Oani put in 14 points.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you