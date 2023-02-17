With the Fresno San Joaquin Memorial defense occupied with St. Joseph sophomore five-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou from outside, St. Joseph center Caedin Hamilton seized the moment, or rather, moments.

Hamilton got inside the Panthers defense for five crucial second-chance points near the basket, nine points total in the second half and No. 3 St. Joseph squeezed past No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial, 65-63, at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the CIF Central Section Division 1 quarterfinals.

St. Joseph freshman guard Julius Price made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left for the winning points. Down 65-63, the Panthers had time for a running 3-point try by Amari Carraway several feet beyond the midcourt line, but the try didn't come close. 

