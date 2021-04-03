As Lompoc, and even Templeton, have stated their cases for the area's most dominant team, it's looking like that mantle might be St. Joseph's.
The Knights have scored at least 40 points every game this spring and have been dominant in all three wins.
On Friday night, St. Joseph had no problem with San Luis Obispo, rolling past the Tigers 41-6. The Knights started their season with a 44-0 win at Paso Robles on March 19. They followed that up with a 45-14 win at Arroyo Grande last week.
They're scheduled to play Templeton Friday. The Eagles moved to 3-0 with a 49-12 win over Arroyo Grande Friday. Templeton also beat Morro Bay and Wasco this spring. The program has been moved up to the Mountain League this year and the Eagles showed their capable to compete with the area's bigger schools with their first-ever win over Arroyo Grande.
The Knights trounced San Luis Obispo even though starting quarterback Mark Crisp was out with an injury.
Freshman Caden Cuccia filled in for the injured Crisp and made an immediate impact, throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Royal in the first quarter. Crisp suffered a knee injury in the first half of last week's game at Arroyo Grande.
A Darien Langley touchdown put the Knights up 7-0 before Cuccia's strike to Royal. A nine-yard Brett Burress run put the Knights up 21-0 before the first quarter ended.
Burress made it 28-0 with another touchdown run before Langley scored once more to put the Knights up 35-0. San Luis Obispo's Darian Mensah threw to Eli Smiley Rooney for the Tigers' only touchdown.
The Knights led 35-6 at half and Sebastian Ramirez punched in a short touchdown for the game's final score.
Tyler Williams, who's signed with UTEP, intercepted a pair of passes for the Knights.
Langley, who has signed with UC Davis, rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns, a week after scoring three times at Arroyo Grande.
Burress had 89 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
Cuccia completed 9-of-9 passes for 155 yards and the touchdown strike to Royal.
According to Connor Allen of the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News, in Templeton's win over Arroyo Grande, Tyler Kaschewski rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns. Kaschewski is the team's quarterback.
St. Joseph is 3-0 and has outscored its three opponents 130-20. Templeton has outscored its three opponents 130-34.
The Knights have played their first three games on the road this spring as their turf field is being replaced following water damage from a burst pipe underneath the playing surface. The final game on the schedule is an April 16 contest against rival Righetti.
Photos: St. Joseph rolls past Arroyo Grande 45-14
032621 SJHS AGHS 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble breaks up a pass during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno breaks free to tackle Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 05.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts after a big collision with Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett (10) during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley, second from right, celebrates one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 07.JPG
Arroyo Grande players enter the field before Friday's game against St. Joseph. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble enters the field before Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 09.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett prepares for the coin toss during Friday's game against St. Joseph. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp prepares for the snap during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley scored three rushing touchdowns during Friday's game at Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 14.JPG
The officials stand during the national anthem before Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor leads his team onto the field during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 16.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte and Jayce Gamble prepare to tackle Makai Puga during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte and Jayce Gamble tackle Makai Puga during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman and Anthony Reynoso, right, during Friday's game at Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 20.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp was shaken up on a hard hit in the first half of Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams gets up after making a play during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp rolls out of the pocket during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp throws during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 25.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga gives the ball to an official during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Gillan Nickason during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 27.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga carries the ball during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 28.JPG
St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp carries the ball during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Andrew Cecchi runs to the end zone after intercepting a pass during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 31.JPG
The St. Joseph defense celebrates Andrew Cecchi's pick-six touchdown during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 32.JPG
St. Joseph's Dylan Spiess reacts after making a play during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 33.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor signals to his team during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 34.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Zach Clift makes a big hit during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Brice Pavlich carries the ball Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 36.JPG
Arroyo Grande players salute to the St. Joseph team after Friday's game. Teams aren't shaking hands due to COVID-19 protocols.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor talks to an official Friday during the game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 38.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos makes a catch Friday against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 39.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 40.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 41.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 42.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 43.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 44.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 45.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 46.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 47.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 48.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 49.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff