As Lompoc, and even Templeton, have stated their cases for the area's most dominant team, it's looking like that mantle might be St. Joseph's.

The Knights have scored at least 40 points every game this spring and have been dominant in all three wins.

On Friday night, St. Joseph had no problem with San Luis Obispo, rolling past the Tigers 41-6. The Knights started their season with a 44-0 win at Paso Robles on March 19. They followed that up with a 45-14 win at Arroyo Grande last week.

They're scheduled to play Templeton Friday. The Eagles moved to 3-0 with a 49-12 win over Arroyo Grande Friday. Templeton also beat Morro Bay and Wasco this spring. The program has been moved up to the Mountain League this year and the Eagles showed their capable to compete with the area's bigger schools with their first-ever win over Arroyo Grande.

The Knights trounced San Luis Obispo even though starting quarterback Mark Crisp was out with an injury.

Freshman Caden Cuccia filled in for the injured Crisp and made an immediate impact, throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Royal in the first quarter. Crisp suffered a knee injury in the first half of last week's game at Arroyo Grande.

A Darien Langley touchdown put the Knights up 7-0 before Cuccia's strike to Royal. A nine-yard Brett Burress run put the Knights up 21-0 before the first quarter ended.

Burress made it 28-0 with another touchdown run before Langley scored once more to put the Knights up 35-0. San Luis Obispo's Darian Mensah threw to Eli Smiley Rooney for the Tigers' only touchdown.

The Knights led 35-6 at half and Sebastian Ramirez punched in a short touchdown for the game's final score.

Tyler Williams, who's signed with UTEP, intercepted a pair of passes for the Knights.

Langley, who has signed with UC Davis, rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns, a week after scoring three times at Arroyo Grande.

Burress had 89 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

Cuccia completed 9-of-9 passes for 155 yards and the touchdown strike to Royal.

According to Connor Allen of the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News, in Templeton's win over Arroyo Grande, Tyler Kaschewski rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns. Kaschewski is the team's quarterback.

St. Joseph is 3-0 and has outscored its three opponents 130-20. Templeton has outscored its three opponents 130-34.

The Knights have played their first three games on the road this spring as their turf field is being replaced following water damage from a burst pipe underneath the playing surface. The final game on the schedule is an April 16 contest against rival Righetti.