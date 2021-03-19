Heading into Friday's game, there were rumblings that St. Joseph was perhaps the team to beat in this unique spring season.
After Friday's game, there's little doubt.
St. Joseph rolled past Paso Robles 44-0 in a Mountain League game played at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School.
Brett Burress rushed for three touchdowns in the win, Darien Langley and Anthony Reynoso each had rushing touchdowns and Mark Crisp threw a touchdown to Tyler Williams.
Burress got the scoring started with a touchdown run midway through the first quarter. He gave the Knights a 14-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the second quarter with a 9-yard TD run.
Williams then caught the touchdown pass from Crisp to give the Knights a 20-0 lead two minutes later.
Langley scored on a 3-yard run about three minutes after that, putting the Knights up 27-0 with 6:48 left in the half.
Brock Marcois nailed a 25-yard field goal before Anthony Reynoso plunged in from five yards out to make the score 37-0.
Burress capped the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run.
The Knights won the Mountain League last season and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals. The Knights have won league titles in back-to-back seasons under coach Pepe Villaseñor.
St. Joseph will now prep for the March 26 game at Arroyo Grande, which started its season with a convincing 33-21 win over Atascadero Friday.