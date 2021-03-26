It's not that the area teams haven't been taking this unusual spring football season seriously, it's just that St. Joseph's team seems to be on another level.

Like, really, on another level.

St. Joseph dominated another opponent Friday night, its second in as many weeks, in a 45-14 win over Arroyo Grande at Doug Hitchen Stadium. This week's win comes on the heels of the Knights' 44-0 season-opening trouncing of Paso Robles.

This week, the Knights raced out to a 28-0 lead against the Eagles and took a 35-7 lead into the halftime break.

St. Joseph was dominant even though starting quarterback Mark Crisp, a junior who missed most of his sophomore season with a broken collarbone, was injured in the first half on a run near the goal line and didn't return.

The Knights were more physical and aggressive and seemed to enforce their will on Arroyo Grande early. The Knights accomplished that with their energy and physicality, taking out what little air the stadium had by the end of the first quarter.

"We are going to take it seriously because the young men have been working hard for a significant amount of time and I don't want to discredit these games and say that they don't count," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor said. "I don't want to feel as though it doesn't count for the seniors. They've devoted a significant amount of time to St. Joseph and this program. I don't have it in my heart to tell these parents that these games don't count."

As other programs have struggled to keep their participation numbers up amid the pandemic, St. Joseph has had no such problem. The Knights even seem to have added more talent over the last year. In fact the Knights' two Division I commits, Tyler Williams and Darien Langley, have fully opted into this spring season as other college commits around the state have opted out.

"I think it's a true testament to the fact that this is a family environment, they want to play with their brothers," Villasenor said of Langley and Williams. "They understand they'll never get these opportunities again. They've asked Hall of Fame players what they miss about football and almost every single one will say it's the Friday night lights. It's a blessing we get to play."

The Knights used backup Gillan Nickason after Crisp left the game, but the Knights didn't attempt many passes. They didn't need to.

Crisp gave the Knights a 7-0 lead on the opening drive with a short touchdown run. Crisp was injured on the next drive. He ran down the left side of the field and made a move near the goal line and was met hard by a tackler. Crisp was shaken up for a bit and then was helped off the field.

Nickason, who had never played quarterback in a game at any level prior, took the next snap and handed off to Brett Burress, who scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

The St. Joseph defense forced another punt and the Knight offense created another scoring drive as Langley scored from 16 yards out.

Williams, who has signed with UTEP, then blocked a punt on Arroyo Grande's next drive and that led to another short Langley touchdown run.

The Eagles did stop the Knights' scoring run. Max Perrett, the Eagles' junior quarterback, completed a pass to Max Wulff down to the St. Joseph 1-yard line and Perrett then ran in a touchdown on the ensuing play. The Perrett-Wulff completion initially looked like it could be a Langley interception, but Wulff was ruled to have possession of the ball.

Langley, who's signed with UC Davis, then marched the Knights downfield with some physical running and punched in the next St. Joseph touchdown. The score was also set up by a 20-yard completion from Nickason.

St. Joseph's Andrew Cecchi intercepted a Perrett pass near midfield and returned it for a touchdown to give the Knights a 42-7 edge.

Makai Puga, who ran for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' win over Atascadero last week, then capped a scoring drive with an 18-yard touchdown run.

The Knights led 42-14 after three quarters of play, with St. Joseph kicker Brock Marcois booting a 24-yard field goal to wrap up the night's scoring.

"The difference was that the team rallied behind the next guy that comes up," Villasenor said. "They all put in work, it isn't as though the starters are the only ones putting in work. The backups have their heart and soul into this game and they deserve credit."

Villasenor said he was not sure on the status of Crisp, who spent the rest of the game on the sidelines with his leg wrapped up in ice.

"I don't know, but I'll be at home praying the rosary that he's OK," Villasenor said. "Not necessarily because we want him for the rest of the season, but because he's a wonderful young man from an incredible family and we want him to be OK."