At press time Wednesday, the St. Joseph boys soccer team was 3-7-3 overall going into its league game at Morro Bay that night.

However, in the games that count most, the Knights were 2-0-3 in the Ocean League, just behind league leaders Righetti and Santa Ynez after playing Nipomo to a 0-0 draw at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium Tuesday night for the Knights' third tie in league games.

After his team beat Righetti 1-0 at Righetti's Warrior Stadium on a Blake Sheridan header in the second half Friday night, first-year St. Joseph coach Pedro Vargas said he's not surprised at the team's promising early start in the Ocean League campaign.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

