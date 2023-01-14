011323 SJHS Soccer 01
Blake Sheridan scored for St. Joseph in a 1-0 win over Righetti on Friday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

With his team's game at Foster Road rival Righetti scoreless about midway through the second half Friday night, St. Joseph junior Blake Sheridan watched teammate Noah Carrillo's corner kick from the right side sail through the air.

"At first, I was just going to let it go," said Sheridan afterward. "Then I decided I'd better go get it."

Wise choice.

Kenny Cress, Staff  

