011823 SJHS Hoops 01
Buy Now

St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou had a big double-double, with 29 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the floor, and 12 rebounds in an 87-44 win over Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

The St. Joseph boys basketball team made sure that the showdown for Mountain League supremacy Tuesday night wasn't much of a showdown.

In a game that pitted two games that hadn't lost in league play, St. Joseph (14-5, 5-0) routed Arroyo Grande (13-6, 5-1) 87-44 at Arroyo Grande behind another well-rounded performance, with sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou leading the way and getting plenty of support.

Yessoufou racked up a big double-double, with 29 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the floor, and 12 rebounds. Yessoufou also had five assists.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you