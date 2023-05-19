Top-ranked St. Joseph won easily in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs Thursday. Meanwhile, the season is over for 2022 Division 6 champion Nipomo.

St. Joseph (21-4) scored in every inning in a 10-0 win over No. 9 Bakersfield Highland (17-12) at St. Louis de Montfort. In the Division 4 quarters, No. 3 Fresno McLane edged No. 6 Nipomo 3-2.

St. Joseph's Seleny Chavez and Kaycie Gavlak both homered and sophomore ace Taylor Mediano threw the shutout.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

