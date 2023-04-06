040623 CHS Baseball 01
Cabrillo won the first game of the league doubleheader at Mission Prep 3-1 on Wednesday. Mission Prep took the second game 3-2.

 Randy De La Pena

A split with Mission Prep Wednesday put the Cabrillo baseball team out of the lead in the Ocean League standings, though not by much.

Cabrillo, in first place going in, won the first game of the league doubleheader at Mission Prep 3-1. Mission Prep took the second game 3-2. The results left Cabrillo 14-2, 6-2 and Mission Prep 10-6, 4-4.

Pioneer Valley and Atascadero share the Ocean League lead. Both teams are 5-1 in league games.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

