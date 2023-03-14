Shawn Chaffin spotted Sophia Laurel when she was playing AAU basketball last summer, he was impressed with what he saw and thus Laurel, a Righetti senior, has signed to play basketball for Waldorf University.

Chaffin is the former women's basketball coach at San Diego Christian. He just finished his first season at the helm of the Waldorf program. Laurel said Chaffin kept in touch with her, and she decided to go with Waldorf.

Waldorf competes at the NAIA level. Laurel said she will be going there on a partial basketball scholarship

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

