Shawn Chaffin spotted Sophia Laurel when she was playing AAU basketball last summer, he was impressed with what he saw and thus Laurel, a Righetti senior, has signed to play basketball for Waldorf University.
Chaffin is the former women's basketball coach at San Diego Christian. He just finished his first season at the helm of the Waldorf program. Laurel said Chaffin kept in touch with her, and she decided to go with Waldorf.
Waldorf competes at the NAIA level. Laurel said she will be going there on a partial basketball scholarship
"There were definitely some other schools that showed interest, some in-state schools, but at the end of the day I always knew I was going to Waldorf because of the head coach," Laurel spoke during a signing ceremony for her Monday night in the Righetti cafeteria.
Chaffin was named the 2022 Golden State Athletic Conference All-Sport Coach of Character his last year at San Diego Christian. He is the third head coach in Waldorf women's basketball program history.
Besides being impressed with the Waldorf coaching staff, "The school had the major I wanted, sports management," said Laurel.
Waldorf is a private university in Forest City, Iowa. Like Righetti, the Waldorf team name is the Warriors and like Righetti, the main team color is purple.
Laurel will join a Waldorf program that will try to rebound in 2023-24 from a rough 2022-23, Chaffin's first year at the helm. Waldorf finished 4-21 overall, including 2-12 in its conference.
Although Laurel did not have a big stat line last season, three points and 2.7 rebounds a game, veteran Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said the two-year varsity player was a solid contributor for a Righetti squad that finished 9-5 in the Mountain League and 17-11 overall last season.
"She was the first player off the bench for me," said Hitch. "I used her inside a lot. She was a a top post defender for us. She wasn't the tallest, but she was able to bang inside, knock (opponents) around. She was a very strong defender."
Laurel played forward at Righetti. At Waldorf, "I'll probably play shooting guard," she said.
Hitch said Laurel should be able to adjust to playing more of an outside game in college. "I would tell her she had the green light," to shoot from long range, Hitch said.
The Righetti coach said to the audience Monday night, "If college coaches were to ask me about Sophia, I would tell them that in Sophia you would get a kid who always gave it 100 percent.
"Whatever I wanted her to do for me, she would do, She always did anything I asked of her."
Laurel said she has not gone on a personal visit to the Waldorf campus yet. "I've done some virtual visits," she said,
Sophia's father, Mark, and older sister, Victoria, were among those who were at the signing ceremony.
"Earlier, I might have been concerned that Sophia was going to school so far away," Mark Laurel said.
"But Sophia went to Oregon and Utah to play AAU ball last summer, and she's used to traveling."
Mark Laurel said with a chuckle, "Now that she's used to traveling, I think her going as far as she is to go to school will be easier for her than it will be for me."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.