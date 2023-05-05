SJHS Softball.jpg

The St. Joseph softball team wrapped up the Mountain League championship with a 12-0 win over Templeton on Thursday.

 Contributed

The Knights (17-4, 11-1) scored in every inning except the fourth and wrapped up the league title with a win at Templeton (9-10, 3-9).

Sophomore Taylor Mediano went six innings for the Knights and struck out 10, allowing just three hits.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

