The Mountain League championship chase was a tightly contested one in 2022.
As such, the All-League selections for the league were just as contentious.
Paso Robles narrowly edged Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph for the Mountain League softball title this past spring.
Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles split the top individual honors on the All-Mountain League teams while St. Joseph landed two players on the First Team.
Paso Robles won the league title with a 12-3 record in the conference. Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph each went 11-4 in league. Jeanane Ruck coached Paso Robles to that league championship.
Arroyo Grande's Kelsy Rodriguez was named the league's Most Valuable Player.
Paso Robles ace Jaiden Ralston was named the league's Pitcher of the Year. Ralston is set to pitch for Iowa State next spring. Ralston had a stellar season in the circle for the Bearcats, compiling a 0.28 ERA in 125 2/3 innings. She struck out a whopping 242 batters and walked just 20. Ralston was also stellar at the plate, batting .410 with 21 RBIs and three homers for the Bearcats.
Rodriguez is a sophomore for Arroyo Grande. There were no season statistics available for Rodriguez.
First Team
St. Joseph's two players on the First Team are freshman Taylor Mediano and sophomore Dezirae Rodriguez.
Mediano had a stellar season pitching for the Knights, throwing multiple no-hitters. In one of her finer moments of the season, Mediano threw a complete game four-hitter in a 5-3 win against Paso Robles in eight innings. Mediano's Knights beat Ralston's Bearcats, though Ralston did strike out 15 batters. Mediano hit a walk-off home run off Ralston for the win.
Mediano threw a two-hitter in the 4-0 win over Visalia El Diamante in the playoffs.
Rodriguez locked down third base for the Knights all season and was one of the team's top hitters with a batting average that neared .400 on the season.
Maddie Millan is the lone Righetti player on the First Team. Millan led Righetti in hits with 27, batting .329 on the year. She had nine runs, 10 RBIs, three triples and a homer.
Paso Robles has three players on the First Team in Emma Phillips, Andie Dizon and Elie Chavez. Dizon hit .494 on the season with 23 runs and 26 RBIs.
Arroyo Grande's Savannah Bravo and Ali Lewis are also on the First Team. Bravo was dominant in the circle for Arroyo Grande this year, even throwing a perfect game in a 2-0 win over St. Joseph last March, striking out 12.
Templeton's Izzy Cowne and Atascadero's Olive Moscardi are also on the First Team.
Second Team
St. Joseph and Righetti each have two players on the First Team.
Seniors Jordyne Sarellano and Elli Ryan are on the Second Team from the Warriors. Sarellano ate up innings for the Warriors, throwing nearly 120 on the year while finishing the year with a 5.12 ERA in 19 starts.
Sarellano also had 10 hits and four RBIs at the plate. Ryan led the Warriors with a .406 batting average, finishing with 26 hits on the season. She had seven runs, eight RBIs, four doubles and two homers.
St. Joseph's Seleny Chavez, a freshman, and sophomore CharliRay Escobedo are on the Second Team.
Escobedo was a key pitcher behind Mediano for the Knights, also playing on the infield.
Chavez had a strong first high school season manning second base for the Knights.
Arroyo Grande seniors KK Rea and Delana Qeuzada are on the Second Team. Paso Robles has Morgan Meidam and Marissa Rovenstine on the Second Team. Templeton's Madison George and Atascadero's Ashlin Wallace round out the Second Team.
Honorable Mention
Righetti's Areanna Rivas is on the Honorable Mention team. Rivas, a senior, hit .274 with 16 hits, two runs, four RBIs, a double and two triples.
St. Joseph's Lizzette Carlos, a sophomore outfielder, also earned Honorable Mention recognition.
Arroyo Grande's Riley Osborne, Templeton's Alyssa Moore, Paso Robles' Mia Chambers and Atascadero's Bella Valentine are the rest of the players on the Honorable Mention team.