Briana Muñoz powered the St. Joseph softball team to a dominant win over Santa Ynez on Monday.
The Knights won 15-2 as Muñoz threw all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. She also drove in three runs at the plate.
Catcher Lita Mahoney had two RBIs for the Knights and Dezirae Rodríguez scored twice. Dylan Prandini had three runs for St. Joseph.
Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez doubled and McKinnsie Grossini singled as the Pirates scored their runs in the fourth in the loss to the Knights.
The Santa Ynez defense struggled in the first inning, and St. Joseph scored 11 times then.
The Pirates had just two hits against Muñoz.
Baseball Santa Maria 7, Lompoc 2
Santa Maria scored a non-league win over Lompoc on Monday, improving to 4-4 on the season.
Lompoc has lost four straight after a 3-0 start. The Braves are at Cabrillo (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Santa Maria's next scheduled game is against Lompoc on April 19.
Golf St. Joseph 234, Paso Robles 266
Caleb Rodriguez and Quinn Murray each shot 42s to lead the Knights to a win over Paso Robles.
The teams played a nine-hole contest at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Girls tennis Santa Ynez 14, Cabrillo 4
Kaitlyn Thomas and Annie Linane swept in singles for the Pirates as Morea Naretto had two wins in singles for the Pirates.
Alana Hinkens and Sophia Curti swept at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez while Isabella Curti and Tessa Haws swept at No. 2.
Cabrillo's Madelyn Barry won a singles point. The doubles teams of Isabella Hapel-Tori Gordon, Erin Morris-Mia Criscion and Yza Willhelm-Ava Nasr won doubles points for the Conqs.
Boys tennis Santa Ynez 15, Cabrillo 3
The Pirates scores their first Channel League win of the season Tuesday.
"We set the tone in the first round by winning all six sets," coach Nate Thompson said in an email. "In doubles, our No. 2 team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad won all three sets, and in singles No. 1 Noah Thompson and No. 2 Luke Lockhart also won all three sets. I was proud of how our team came out ready to play from the beginning and really battled against a Cabrillo team that was giving it their all."
Photos: Paso Robles cruises past St. Joseph in softball
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 02.JPG
Paso Robles' Hannah Chambers is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting a three-run home run during Wednesday's game against St. Joseph at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt. Paso Robles won 12-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Dezirae Rodriguez eyes a pitch during Wednesday's game against Paso Robles at St. Louis de Montfort. Paso Robles won 12-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Briana Munoz prepares to tag out a Paso Robles runner Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort. Paso Robles won 12-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Dezirae Rodriguez throws to first base for an out during Wednesday's game against Paso Robles at St. Louis de Montfort.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 05.JPG
St. Joseph players celebrate an out during Wednesday's game against Paso Robles at St. Louis de Montfort. Paso Robles won 12-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Briana Munoz prepares to field a throw and tag out a Paso Robles runner during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 07.JPG
Paso Robles' Karli Whisenhunt is safe at first on a play during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 08.JPG
Paso Robles' Andie Dizon circles the bases on a solo home run during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Desirae Marroquin makes contact during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Desirae Marroquin makes a throw from centerfield during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Briana Muñoz throws a pitch during a game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt last week. Muñoz struck out nine batters over five innings while also driving in three runs in a 15-2 win over Santa Ynez on Monday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 12.JPG
St. Joseph's Mikayla Provence swings at a pitch during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 13.JPG
St. Joseph's Anissa Ordonez makes contact during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 14.JPG
St. Joseph shortstop Dlyan Prandini reacts after a ground ball took a bad hop and hit her in the face, knocking her protective mask off during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 15.JPG
St. Joseph's Desirae Marroquin makes a catch near the fence in centerfield during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 16.JPG
St. Joseph shortstop Dylan Prandini throws to first base for an out during Wednesday's game against Paso Robles at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Dylan Prandini throws to first base for an out during Wednesday's game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Santa Maria beats Mission Prep 16-7
040921 MP SM football 01.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera gets away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick. Herrera had 108 yards rushing on 22 carries in the Saints' 16-7 win.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 02.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari celebrates after he scored on a goal line keeper against Mission Prep.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 03.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a touchdown pass in the end zone under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Andrade and Jack Susank.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 04.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Torres kicks a field goal against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 05.JPG
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez gets knocked out of bounds just short of the end zone by Mission Prep’s Jack Susank.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 06.JPG
Santa Maria’s David Placencia brings down Mission Prep’s Jack Susank.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 07.JPG
Santa Maria’s David Placencia gets away from Mission Prep’s Caleb Cajas, on a punt return with the help of a block from Alejandro Castillo (6).
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 08.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari runs against Mission Prep’s Isaac Townsend.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 09.JPG
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez catches a pass for a first down on a third and 30 against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 10.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 11.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari passes against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 12.JPG
Santa Maria’s Flavio Gonzalez brings down Mission Prep’s David Andrade.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 13.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari and coach Dan Ellington confer in the game against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 14.JPG
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington leads the team out for the second half against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 15.JPG
Santa Maria takes the field for the second half against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 16.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 17.JPG
Santa Maria’s Martin Diaz tackles Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 18.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a pass under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: St. Joseph routs Templeton, handing Eagles first loss
040921 Templeton SJHS 02
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season. Langley, who's signed with UC Davis, has eight touchdowns this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Royal (10) during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 05.JPG
Templeton Tyler Kaschewski and St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble meet at the coin toss before Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress reacts after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso carries the ball after catching a pass during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Frank Farao during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 14.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 16.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso and Max Stineman during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 20.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Jon Lee after he made a field goal during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Avery Nelson is introduced as an Elks Rodeo Queen candidate during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 25.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 27.JPG
St. Joseph defenders swarm the ball-carrier during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 03
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams helps up Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski during Friday's game, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's coach Pepe Villaseñor talks to his team during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. The Knights have allowed just 20 points in four games this spring.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 31.JPG
St. Joseph's defense swarms to wrap up Joshua Berna during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 01
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a big hit on a blitz during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. Williams, a senior who's signed with UTEP, has the Knights out to a 4-0 start heading into Friday's game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 33.JPG
Templeton's Joshua Berna runs during Friday's game against St. Joseph, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 34.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Takai Azziz makes a catch during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 36.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 38.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 39.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 40.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 41.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 42.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 43.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 44.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 45.JPG