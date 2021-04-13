Briana Muñoz powered the St. Joseph softball team to a dominant win over Santa Ynez on Monday.

The Knights won 15-2 as Muñoz threw all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. She also drove in three runs at the plate.

Catcher Lita Mahoney had two RBIs for the Knights and Dezirae Rodríguez scored twice. Dylan Prandini had three runs for St. Joseph.

Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez doubled and McKinnsie Grossini singled as the Pirates scored their runs in the fourth in the loss to the Knights.

The Santa Ynez defense struggled in the first inning, and St. Joseph scored 11 times then.

The Pirates had just two hits against Muñoz.

Baseball

Santa Maria 7, Lompoc 2

Santa Maria scored a non-league win over Lompoc on Monday, improving to 4-4 on the season.

Lompoc has lost four straight after a 3-0 start. The Braves are at Cabrillo (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Santa Maria's next scheduled game is against Lompoc on April 19.

Golf

St. Joseph 234, Paso Robles 266

Caleb Rodriguez and Quinn Murray each shot 42s to lead the Knights to a win over Paso Robles.

The teams played a nine-hole contest at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Girls tennis

Santa Ynez 14, Cabrillo 4

Kaitlyn Thomas and Annie Linane swept in singles for the Pirates as Morea Naretto had two wins in singles for the Pirates.

Alana Hinkens and Sophia Curti swept at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez while Isabella Curti and Tessa Haws swept at No. 2.

Cabrillo's Madelyn Barry won a singles point. The doubles teams of Isabella Hapel-Tori Gordon, Erin Morris-Mia Criscion and Yza Willhelm-Ava Nasr won doubles points for the Conqs.

Boys tennis

Santa Ynez 15, Cabrillo 3

The Pirates scores their first Channel League win of the season Tuesday.

"We set the tone in the first round by winning all six sets," coach Nate Thompson said in an email. "In doubles, our No. 2 team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad won all three sets, and in singles No. 1 Noah Thompson and No. 2 Luke Lockhart also won all three sets. I was proud of how our team came out ready to play from the beginning and really battled against a Cabrillo team that was giving it their all."