The Hancock College softball team reversed things on Santa Barbara City College Thursday.
Abigail Salazar doubled home Delayna Quezada with the winning run in the top of the seventh, and the Bulldogs (9-4, 3-2) edged the Vaqueros (12-6, 2-3) 4-3 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Santa Barbara.
SBCC beat Hancock 6-5, and moved to 10-0 overall in the process, at Hancock in the Bulldogs' conference opener earlier in the year.
Delaney Neely had all three RBIs for the Vaqueros Thursday, and she pulled Santa Barbara within 4-3 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. However, Hancock pitcher Briana Munoz got the last out and preserved the win.
Munoz went to 4-2 on the year. Joslyn Soinila (8-4) took the loss. Both pitched a complete game.
Soinila was the winning pitcher and Munoz took the loss when the Vaqueros beat the Bulldogs at Hancock.
Antoinette Terrones drove in two runs for the Bulldogs Thursday, and Salazar and Lisette Coria had an RBI apiece. Quezada had two hits.
Hancock will host Los Angeles Pierce at 1 p.m. in a conference game, weather permitting.
