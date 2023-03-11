The Hancock College softball team reversed things on Santa Barbara City College Thursday.

Abigail Salazar doubled home Delayna Quezada with the winning run in the top of the seventh, and the Bulldogs (9-4, 3-2) edged the Vaqueros (12-6, 2-3) 4-3 in a Western State Conference North Division game at Santa Barbara.

SBCC beat Hancock 6-5, and moved to 10-0 overall in the process, at Hancock in the Bulldogs' conference opener earlier in the year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

