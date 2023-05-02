Antoinette Terrones never hesitated.
With two outs and Terrones on second base in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 5-5 game, a hard bouncer off the bat of Xchelle Glidewell to the right of the pitcher's mound glanced off the edge of Chaffey College closer Tori Morton's glove.
Terrones rounded third base and kept going, full speed ahead. Chaffey shortstop Cole Carter, shaded toward third base on Glidewell's at-bat and breaking toward second when Glidewell hit the ball, had no chance to glove it.
The ball went into left field and the Panthers had no play on Terrones, who scored easily to give No. 16 Hancock a dramatic 6-5 extra-innings walk-off win over No. 17 Chaffey at Hancock in a play-in game in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional Playoffs.
"When Xchelle hit it, I was afraid it was going to hit me for the third out after it went off the pitcher's glove," as she was heading toward third base, Terrones said afterward.
The ball actually missed Terrones by a fair amount and, "My coach (Hancock coach Scia Maumauosolo who was coaching third) told me not to slow down when I got to third, and I didn't," Terrones said.
When she struck the 1-1 pitch from Morton, "It felt like solid contact, so I was feeling pretty good," said Glidewell. "I'm a pitcher myself, so I know when a ball comes at you hard (it's difficult to make a play)."
Glidewell played first base Tuesday. She is one of the pitchers on the Hancock roster, and the right-handed Bulldogs sophomore was a standout pitcher for Santa Maria High School.
Hancock (23-14) will play at San Marcos-based Palomar, the top seed in the Southern Regional, Friday at a time TBA in the first round. Chaffey finished 25-15.
Terrones drew a two-out walk on a 3-1 pitch, stole second base then came in with the winning run on the Glidewell single.
Madi Gamble tied the game 5-5 for the Bulldogs with a long one-out single to center in the seventh that plated Lisette Coria with one out. Coria drew a lead-off walk on a nine-pitch at-bat.
Hancock freshman right-hander Delayna Quezada turned the Panthers away after Chaffey had runners on second and third base with two outs in both the seventh and eighth innings.
"With Madi's hit and the way Delayna was pitching, I had a feeling we were going to win the game in extra innings," said Terrones.
"Delayna's a freshman," said Glidewell. "We're proud of her."
Hancock easily could have, and likely should have, won the game 5-2 in regulation.
Chaffey starter Alexya Naranjo stopped Hancock after the Bulldogs scored four runs on four hits in the first. Gamble drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Quezada helped herself by doubling home two more then Terrones singled in Quezada with the fourth run.
The first three Hancock batters reached base. Abigail Salazar and Coria put down bunt singles, and Mya Mendoza drew a walk.
After Terrones singled in Bulldogs run number four, that was it for the Hancock scoring until the seventh. Naranjo checked the Bulldogs after the first until she left for Morton in the sixth, and Morton set down the Bulldogs without a run then.
Still, the Panthers' scoring in the third seemed ready to stop at two runs. Instead second baseman Salazar, with Chaffey's Marissa Marquez apparently trapped trying to get to second on a steal attempt with two outs, threw home and Alyah Rueff scored easily for the third Chaffey run.
The Panthers wound up with four unearned runs in the inning. Coralyn Garcia singled in the go-ahead run for Chaffey.
The Bulldogs ran themselves out of the likely tying run in the fifth. Mendoza was out trying to stretch a lead-off double into a triple. Had she stayed at second, she likely would have advanced to third on a ground-out then scored on a Quezada single to shallow right.
Nonetheless, the work Quezada did on the mound, the work Gamble and Glidewell did at the plate and the work Terrones did on the basepaths late rendered all that ultimately irrelevant. Hancock won despite committing two errors. Chaffey was error-free.
Salazar and Quezada finished with two hits apiece for Hancock. Rueff had two for Chaffey.
Glidewell said playing at top seed Palomar won't faze the Bulldogs.
"Ventura is the No. 6 seed, and we beat Ventura," said Glidewell. The Pirates won the season series between the teams, but runner-up Hancock tagged the Western State Conference North Division champs with their only conference loss.
"It's exciting," Glidewell said of the upcoming trip to Palomar. "We're looking forward to it."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.