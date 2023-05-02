050223 AHC Softball 01
Buy Now

Hancock College's Antoinette Terrones, left, and Xchele Glidewell, helped the Bulldogs score a 6-5 walk-off win in a play-in game Tuesday. Glidewell got the hit that scored Terrones.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Antoinette Terrones never hesitated.

With two outs and Terrones on second base in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 5-5 game, a hard bouncer off the bat of Xchelle Glidewell to the right of the pitcher's mound glanced off the edge of Chaffey College closer Tori Morton's glove.

Terrones rounded third base and kept going, full speed ahead. Chaffey shortstop Cole Carter, shaded toward third base on Glidewell's at-bat and breaking toward second when Glidewell hit the ball, had no chance to glove it.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you