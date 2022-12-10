The Lompoc-based Shockwaves travel softball team won a tournament championship for the third time this season, this time going 5-0 at the National Softball Association (NSA) Fresno Pilgrimfest.
The Shockwaves, with about half the team out sick according to a news release, wrapped up the title Nov. 20.
Kaitlyn Ashby struck out 16 in four games pitched for the Shockwaves and finished with a 1.8 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched). Alex Brooks did not allow an earned run in the one game she pitched. She struck out seven.
Top hitters for the Shockwaves included Natalie Aguilar, Grace Day, Ashby and Kayla Aguilar. Aguilar racked up a .917 batting average and a .923 On Base Percentage (OBP) during the tourney.
Day batted .545, with a .615 OBP. Ashby hit .439 and had a .636 OBP, and Aguilar batted .400, with a .500 OBP.
The Shockwaves, a 16U squad, competed mainly in the 16U/18U age division and finished the season 21-10.
The team was formed in 2020 by Casey Brooks, a teacher at Lompoc High School. The squad consists mainly of high school sophomores. The majority of players are from Lompoc. Two players from Santa Barbara joined the team this season.
The Shockwaves will be holding tryouts for next season on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Contact Brooks at 805-588-0909 for more information or for a private tryout.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.