In the initial school year in the CIF Central Section for Cabrillo and Lompoc High Schools, the Cabrillo boys water polo and Lompoc girls tennis teams each took a Division 3 championship.

This fall, several Lompoc Valley teams are making a big run in the first half of their respective league campaigns.

The Cabrillo boys water polo, girls tennis and girls golf teams were all unbeaten in Ocean League play at press time. Meanwhile, the Lompoc girls tennis team is 4-2, including 4-1 in Mountain League play.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

