St. Joseph junior running back Carter Vargas and senior quarterback Darian Mensah were a devastating combination for opposing defenses in 2022.
The pair helped lead the Knights to a fourth Mountain League title (three outright, one shared) under fourth-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor. In 2022, the Knights, 10-2 overall, rolled through a 7-0 Mountain League campaign.
Vargas is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Mensah is the All-Area First Team quarterback.
Vargas averaged a hefty 7.5 yards a carry en route to running for 1,365 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season. Mensah, who signed with Tulane earlier this year, had a part in 33 St. Joseph touchdowns this past season. He threw for 25 and ran for eight.
Mensah completed 156 of his 226 passes for 2,256 yards. He threw just eight interceptions. When he ran the ball, Mensah averaged just over five yards a carry. He ran for 391 yards on the season.
Lompoc junior Nelson Maldonado is the All-Purpose Player of the Year. He averaged just under 130 all-purpose yards a game, 127.8. Maldonado was primarily a wide receiver for the Braves, and the bulk of his yardage on the year, 791, came in the form of reception yardage.
Maldonado also had 244 yards in kick returns and 185 in punt returns. He rushed for 49 yards.
Pioneer Valley senior Dylan Pirkl had a big two-way season in the trenches for a Panthers team that made its first appearance in a sectional divisional championship football game, losing 27-13 at eventual Division 6-A state champion Atascadero in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 title game. Pirkl is the All-Area Lineman of the Year, and he is a First Team All-Mountain League offensive lineman.
The First Team All-Area offensive line includes seniors Makai Sat and Erwin Taomi of St. Joseph, Adam White of Arroyo Grande and Josh Zent of Cabrillo, along with Lompoc junior Kaiden White.
The wide receivers are juniors Daulton Beard of Santa Ynez and Collin Fasse of St. Joseph, along with Lompoc senior Rudy Elizondo. Fasse set a St. Joseph single-season record for touchdown catches, 19. He caught a total of 68 passes for 1,245 yards.
Beard was among the top receivers in the state, averaging 115.6 yards in receptions a game. He caught a total of 77 passes for 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns. Elizondo hauled in 54 passes for a total of 867 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The First Team Offense's running backs are juniors Junior Herlihy of Arroyo Grande and Alan Jimenez of Pioneer Valley. Herlihy averaged 77.6 rushing yards a game and ran for 14 touchdowns. Jimenez averaged 66.1 rushing yards a game and ran for nine scores.
The First Team fullback is Pioneer Valley senior Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez gave the Panthers crushing lead blocking out of the backfield.
The First Team kicker is Arroyo Grande junior Josue Lopez Ramirez. He made 41 of his 43 PAT kicks and four of his 10 field goal tries. Twenty-four of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.
The Second Team Offense includes linemen from five schools: seniors Matthew Graack of Righetti, Nick Crandall of Santa Ynez, Angel Castillo of Santa Maria, Adrian Lopez of Pioneer Valley, and Nipomo junior Joe Castenada.
The Second Team quarterbacks are Santa Ynez senior Luke Gildred and Santa Maria junior Josue Elena. The wide receivers are Santa Maria junior Malachi Jordan and senior Jabdiel Calderon, Arroyo Grande senior Damian Santos, Cabrillo sophomore Blake Gregory and Pioneer Valley senior Andrew Eberhard.
The tight end is Arroyo Grande freshman Caleb Clark. The running backs are Pioneer Valley senior Anthony Arias and junior Jacob Sanders of Valley Christian Academy, which plays in the eight-man Coast Valley League.
The slot back is Orcutt Academy junior Tyler Miller. The Spartans played in the eight-man Central Sierra League.
The Second Team All-Purpose Player is Righetti senior Isaiah Abrigo. The Second Team kicker is Cabrillo senior Damian Jimenez.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.