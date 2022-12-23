Sean Swain 01.jpeg
Sean Swain notched a big double-double, with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, as the Lions beat the Saints 58-51 to win the tournament title on Thursday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Santa Maria simply could not slow down Valley Christian Academy forward Sean Swain Thursday.

As a result, host VCA is the champion of its own Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament.

Swain, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, consistently either knocked down an outside shot or powered his way inside for a basket. He notched a big double-double, with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, as the Lions beat the Saints 58-51 to win the tournament title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

