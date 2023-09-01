Juan Santiago ran to second place at the Central Valley Classic cross country meet at Woodward Park in Fresno Friday morning, leading the Pioneer Valley varsity boys team to a fourth-place finish.
Santiago ran the 3K course in 9 minutes, 43.34 seconds. He was part of the Pioneer Valley team that won the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship in 2022.
The Pioneer Valley varsity girls finished eighth at the Central Valley Classic.
The Braves (2-0, 2-0) took their second narrow win of the season by edging the Knights in a Mountain League match at Lompoc.
Lompoc led 2-1 after the doubles portion then got wins from Lola Soukup, Ava Velasco and Mia Jansen in singles.
The Braves won the Ocean League and Division 3 championships last year.
Emma Olney racked up 13 kills and Kendra Daniels had 12 as the Warriors (3-0) took a Mountain League win over the Pirates. Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14.
Righetti setter Julia White racked up 26 assists.
Santa Maria 3, Pioneer Valley 0
The Saints (3-3, 2-2) swept their crosstown rival in an Ocean League match. Set scores were 25-14, 25-23, 25-18.
Setter Michelle Rodriguez and outside hitter Maria Lua led the Saints, who helped themselves with solid defense, to the win.
