Central Valley Classic
Juan Santiago of Pioneer Valley (black jersey) runs to second place at the Central Valley Classic at Woodward Park in Fresno. 
 
 
Juan Santiago ran to second place at the Central Valley Classic cross country meet at Woodward Park in Fresno Friday morning, leading the Pioneer Valley varsity boys team to a fourth-place finish.

Santiago ran the 3K course in 9 minutes, 43.34 seconds. He was part of the Pioneer Valley team that won the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship in 2022.

The Pioneer Valley varsity girls finished eighth at the Central Valley Classic.

