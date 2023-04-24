Santa Ynez senior long jumper Vince Casey said at the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships Saturday that Lompoc jumper Michael Miclat propelled him to a county record.

"I was sitting in first place at 22 feet, then (Miclat) went 22-1," said Casey. "That got my adrenaline activated. That, more than anything else, was the key to my getting the record."

Casey responded to Miclat's big jump with a longer one of his own, 22-10, good for first place and a county record at the championships, which Santa Ynez and Lompoc hosted at Santa Ynez.

