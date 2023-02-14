On Saturday, five Santa Ynez wrestlers advanced out of the Division CIF Central Section Division 3 Tournament at Morro Bay and into the boys masters meet.

The qualifiers are sophomore Ben Flores at 145 pounds (third place at 145 pounds), sophomore Santino Alvaro (fifth place at 126), junior Fernando Nunez (fifth place at 152), senior Triston Lake (seventh place at 170) and junior Tomas Rodrigues (seventh place at 220).

Santa Ynez girls wrestlers competed at the CIF Central Section Area 2 Tournament on Saturday, with three qualifying to compete and one as an alternate for the 2023 Central Section Masters at Morro Bay High School on Saturday. Malia Ortiz was second at 111 pounds, Kylie Franson was eighth at 131 pounds, Hailee Taylor was seventh at 137 pounds and Elianna Loera was ninth at 189 pounds. Loera is an alternate. Santa Ynez freshman Ariela Contreras competed in the 12-pound division last weekend.

